TN fireworks factory workers to be given safety training: Minister

Chennai, Jun 21 (PTI) Workers employed in fireworks factories in Virudhunagar and eight other districts that have a high concentration of fireworks-making units will be provided safety training this year to prevent fire accidents, Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Minister C V Ganesan said on Friday.

Asserting that safety measures were essential during the manufacture of fireworks, especially in handling chemicals, to prevent workplace fire accidents, the minister informed the assembly that the government proposed to impart safety training to 7,500 workers.

This refresher course would be provided at a cost of Rs 24.90 lakh to the treasury, Ganesan said winding up the debate on the demand for grants to his department.

A training centre established by the government in Sivakasi imparts specific training in the safety aspects involving the properties, handling, combination, reaction and safe operating methods of chemicals.

"The workers employed in the fireworks factories are mostly illiterate and they are not aware of safe working methods and properties of chemicals, resulting in a number of serious and fatal accidents," the minister said in the policy note on Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department that he tabled in the assembly.

The government amended the laws to increase the periodicity of inspection at the fireworks factories, considering the inherent hazards involved in the manufacturing activity and the fact that a greater number of accidents occurred in fireworks factories compared to the total number of accidents in other factories.

Accordingly, all fireworks factories are categorised as high-risk factories and are inspected once every six months, the note said.

Ganesan who holds the Skill Development portfolio said facilities will be created at the 71 government industrial training centres to impart skill upgradation for MSME employees. PTI JSP ANE