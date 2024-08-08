TN fishermen allegedly attacked by pirates

Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu), Aug 8 (PTI) Four fishermen from Nagapattinam district were allegedly attacked by pirates in the mid-sea off Kodiakkarai southeast coast. Of them, one was injured, a fisheries department official said on Thursday.

The injured fisherman was identified as Anbazhagan from Arukattuthurai village in the district.

Anbazhagan and four other fishermen were fishing in the sea in their fiberglass boat when they were reportedly attacked by pirates who later took away their GPS, fishing nets and other fishing equipment.

While Anbazhagan has been admitted to the Vedaranyam government hospital upon his arrival here, four others have returned home, the official said. PTI JSP KH