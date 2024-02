Chennai, Feb 27 (PTI) Six fishermen, belonging to southern Tamil Nadu, recently jailed in Sri Lanka following their arrest, arrived here on Tuesday after they were released by the island nation, officials said.

The six fishermen arrived from Colombo by flight and they were sent by authorities to their hometowns in southern parts of the state, they added.

The fishermen were recently arrested by Sri Lanka authorities and jailed there. PTI COR VGN KH