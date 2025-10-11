TN fishermen observe strike condemning arrest by Lankan Navy

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu), Oct 11 (PTI) Fishermen hailing from the district on Saturday observed a token strike condemning the arrest of 47 fishermen and seizure of boats by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The development comes in the wake of the Tamil Nadu government seeking the intervention of the Centre for the release of the fishermen.

"Yes, they observed a token strike near the Harbour," an official of Rameswaram Town Police Station told PTI.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, on October 9, urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to expeditiously secure the release of 47 fishermen apprehended by the Navy of the Island Nation.

As of October 9, a total of 242 fishing boats and 74 fishermen from Tamil Nadu remain in Sri Lankan custody, the chief minister had said in the letter. PTI VIJ KH