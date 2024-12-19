TN flagship health scheme covers two crore beneficiaries

Chennai, Dec 19 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government's flagship health scheme - Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam - providing medicines at peoples' doorsteps, reached two crore beneficiaries on Thursday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin visited Nanjanapuram village in Erode district and personally handed over the medicine kit to the two croreth beneficiary, Sundarambal, aged 55.

The scheme was launched by Stalin on August 5, 2021, at Samanapalli in Krishnagiri district. Initially, the health department had aimed to cover one crore beneficiaries but the number doubled due to overwhelming response from the people.

Meanwhile, the state government has sanctioned Rs 17,784.60 crore to construct 34 bridges prioritised under the Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar (CM grievance redressal platform), flood-ravaged areas, and locally prioritised works to ensure connectivity, a release here said. PTI JSP ROH