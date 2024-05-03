TN forest dept conducts first synchronised survey on state animal Nilgiri Tahr

Chennai, May 3 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu forest department conducted the first ever Nilgiri Tahr synchronised survey and the data is likely to be made available within three weeks from now, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment Climate Change & Forests, Supriya Sahu said on Friday.

Locally known as 'Varai Aadu', the Nilgiri Tahr is the state animal. This endangered species is endemic to the Western Ghats and is known for its gravity-defying skills in climbing steep cliffs.

"The first ever Nilgiri Tahr Synchronised Survey by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department successfully concluded on May 1," Sahu said. "Survey teams from 138 blocks included 700 members from 13 forest divisions and 100 forest beats," she said in a post on social media platform X.

Debriefing and data collection were going on, she said, and thanked the experts from IUCN, WII and WWF for their wholehearted support and collaboration.

"A big shout out to the team members, including forest staff, researchers, experts, and volunteers. Gratitude to the forest department, Government of Kerala. Survey data is likely to be available in three weeks from now. @tnforestdept @WWFINDIA @wii_india @IUCN #ProjectNilgiriTahr #TNForest," Sahu further said, posting photographs and a video.

In October last year, the Tamil Nadu government launched the Nilgiri Tahr project to conserve the state animal whose presence indicates the richness of biodiversity in the region.

Meanwhile, a team of experts took samples of elephants at Mudumalai in the state to monitor their health parameters. "This is a routine procedure followed annually to ascertain their health conditions," a senior forest department official told PTI. PTI JSP ANE