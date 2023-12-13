TN Forest Officials on the trail of sheep-killing Hyena

Erode (TN), Dec 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Forest department officials in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve near here have fitted three cages to trap a Hyena which killed sheep, an official said on Wednesday.

The Forest department officials acted on a complaint from a farmer in Pasuvapalayam village about sheep being killed on his land a few days ago. An inspection of the field led the officials to discover hyena footprints. To capture the animal, the officials fitted some CCTVs and on Tuesday, placed three cages to trap the animal. PTI CORR SDP SS