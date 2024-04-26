TN forest officials trap leopard which killed many farm animals

Erode (Tamil Nadu), April 26 (PTI) Forest officials here on Friday said that they trapped a big leopard which had killed a host of farm animals a month ago.

According to forest officials in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), a month ago the leopard entered into the cattle shed owned by one Bagyalakshmi at Malkuth Thotti area located within the Thalavadi forest range under the STR here and killed six goats, 20 poultry birds, two calves of a cow and five dogs.

Based on a complaint given by Bhagyalakshmi, the forest officials placed a cage near her plot a few days ago.

The villagers heard the noise of a leopard coming and found it inside the cage. Later they informed the forest personnel who visited the spot and later took the animal to release it into an interior part of the forest. PTI SDP