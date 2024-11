The Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu), Nov 18 (PTI) An anti-poaching watcher of the Tamil Nadu Forest department was injured in this district on Monday when a wild elephant attacked him, officials said.

The incident occurred at Masinagudi, Forest officials said, adding, B Maran suffered injuries in his hand, leg and face.

Maran was administered first aid at a local health facility and later rushed to the district government hospital, they said. PTI CORR SA ROH