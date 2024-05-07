TN: Four killed as car rams into stationary lorry in Ariyalur

Ariyalur (Tamil Nadu), May 7 (PTI) Four persons were killed when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary lorry near Elakurichi in the district on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police and Fire service personnel who rushed to Elakurichi village located close to the Ariyalur-Thanjavur National Highway extricated the bodies.

The deceased persons, all men, including two teenagers were from Thanjavur, a senior police official said.

The car hit the lorry, laden with gravel stones and parked close to the road, from behind and all the four occupants of the vehicle died instantly, he said. PTI JSP SS