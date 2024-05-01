TN: Four of a family killed in road accident

Erode (Tamil Nadu), May 1 (PTI) A couple and their two children were killed in a road accident near here on Wednesday.

According to police, Murugan (35) of Sirumugai Jadayampalayam near Mettupalayam was returning from a visit to Karur with his family today morning in a car. They collided with another car near Weavers colony in Bhavanisagar on the Mettupalayam main road.

The couple and their two children Abhishek (8) and Nithisha (7) sustained injuries. While others died on the spot, Nithisha died after she was admitted in a nearby hospital.

Three college students travelling in the other car also sustained injuries and were admitted in Sathyamangalam Government Hospital.

Bhavanisagar police registered a case of accident and are conducting investigation. PTI CORR SDP