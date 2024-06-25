TN Governor calls for efforts to disrupt supply of drugs, illicit alcohol

Chennai, Jun 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday called for efforts to disrupt the supply of drugs and illicit alcohol in the war against the social evil.

Along with the awareness created by civil societies, there must be disruption in the supply side in this “war against drugs and illicit alcohol", he said launching the national awareness campaign on drug abuse and illicit trafficking, on the eve of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, at Raj Bhavan here.

Expressing concern over the lack of adequate enforcement to disrupt the supply chain of drugs and illicit liquor, he said many parents have complained to him about the rampant use of drugs among school and college students.

“The recovery of large quantities of synthetic and semi-synthetic drugs from different parts of the state by enforcement agencies only confirms the fear of widespread drug abuse in our state,” Ravi said.

Investigation by the NIA revealed that various international drug cartels are operational. “Ignoring this grave threat will further complicate the problems,” the Governor said.

Mentioning the tragic deaths of 60 people due to illicit liquor consumption in Kallakurichi, and the deaths of 22 people caused by illicit liquor in Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts last year, he said many voices were raised in the wake of these incidents, but things quickly returned to normal. “This is completely unacceptable," he said.

The governor highlighted both the demand and supply sides of narcotic drugs and illicit alcohol, and underscored the crucial role of civil society in combating this menace, a release from Raj Bhavan said.

Ravi appreciated the efforts of the IRDRP Trust, MAEGA Trust, and civil society in spreading awareness and encouraged them to do more.

Dr Irudayasamy, Managing Trustee, IRDRP Trust; Dr Sharansam, Medical Director, Institute of Research and Development for the Rural Poor Trust (IRDRP); Dr Regina, Managing Trustee, MAEGA Trust; Dr Usha Saju, Board of Trustee, IRDRP; members from various NGOs and volunteers participated in the function. PTI JSP ANE