TN Governor, Chief Minister, other leaders express condolences over Justice Fathima Beevi's demise

Chennai, Nov 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, and several political leaders of the state expressed condolences over the demise of former Governor of the state M Fathima Beevi on Thursday.

"Deeply saddened" at the passing away of Justice Beevi, Ravi said her contributions to public service will always be remembered.

"My thoughts are with her family members in this sorrowful hour. May she rest in peace," the Governor said posting a photo of Justice Fathima Beevi on the social media platform X.

This first woman judge of the Supreme Court had served as Governor of Tamil Nadu from 1997 to 2001.

She breathed her last at a private hospital in Kollam, Kerala, on Thursday. She was 96.

Expressing his condolences, Chief Minister M K Stalin said Justice Fathima Beevi had held several high positions in life including being a member of the National Human Rights Commission, and Chairman of Kerala Backward Classes Commission.

"I offer my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and friends," the chief minister said in a statement here.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said he was saddened by the demise of the former Governor.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, too, expressed condolences over her death. PTI JSP ANE