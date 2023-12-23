TN Governor, CM condole former Odisha Guv Rajendran's demise

Chennai, Dec 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday condoled the demise of former Governor of Odisha M M Rajendran.

Expressing anguish at the death of Rajendran, Ravi said he was an accomplished administrator and a well known author, and he will be remembered for his yeoman public service.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Ravi said.

Stating that he was saddened to hear the demise of Rajendran, the chief minister said the 1957 batch IAS officer held several key positions, including serving as Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu.

During his tenure as collector of Ramanathapuram district, Rajendran deftly handled the situation arising due to the cyclone in Dhanushkodi in 1964. With that experience, later in 1999, when he was elevated as Governor of Odisha, he worked with that state government in handling the situation arising due to a super cyclone and made noteworthy contributions, the chief minister said in his condolence message.

"Rajendran was appointed as Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu during the President's rule and he served in that post during the tenure of M Karunanidhi as Chief Minister in 1989," Stalin said.

Rajendran had performed well in government administration and in his constitutional post with administrative ability and creativity, the chief minister said, and conveyed his deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family members. PTI JSP KH