TN Governor, CM condole TV cameraman's demise; relief announced for kin

Chennai, Aug 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday condoled the demise of Tamil news channel Puthiya Thalaimurai's TV cameraman in a road accident in the southern district of Tirunelveli. The Chief Minister announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh for his family. Shankar, 33, working for the Tamil news channel, died in a road accident near the Nanguneri toll plaza on August 23 while returning to Tirunelveli from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala where he was reporting on Chandrayaan-3. Three others who travelled with him sustained injuries. Governor Ravi expressed shock over the tragic death of the young video journalist and conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

"Prayers for the speedy recovery of Nagarajan, Vallinayagam and Narayanan," he said on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), referring to three other journalists who were injured in the road accident.

Chief Minister Stalin said: "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of the private television cameraman Shankar, 33, of Araikulam near Nunnirpallam, Tirunelveli district, in a road accident near the Nanguneri toll plaza, on Wednesday night." He conveyed his deepest condolences to the family and friends of Shankar, who died at a young age, and announced a relief of Rs 5 lakh to be provided to his kin from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

Stalin said he instructed the authorities to provide special treatment to the three persons who were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at a hospital. He announced Rs 50,000 each to be provided as relief to them.

Shankar is survived by his wife and a seven-year-old son.

"I am deeply saddened to hear that Puthiya Thalaimurai TV cameraman Shankar died in a road accident. My condolences to his bereaved family and friends," BJP state chief K Annamalai said in a social media post.

He wished a speedy recovery to Nagarajan, Vallinayagam and Narayanan.

AIADMK general secretary K Palaniswami, former chief minister O Panneerselvam and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan, too, condoled Shankar's demise. PTI JSP ANE JSP HDA