TN Governor, CM extend Christmas greetings

Chennai, Dec 24, (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and several political leaders on Tuesday greeted the Christian community in the state on the eve of Christmas.

In his message, Ravi said, "May Lord Jesus Christ's ideals of love, selfless service, compassion and forgiveness usher in peace, prosperity and happiness in our lives and strengthen our resolve to build a harmonious and compassionate society." "On the auspicious occasion of Christmas, warmest greetings and best wishes to all !!" he said in a Raj Bhavan release.

Listing out the schemes initiated for the welfare of Christians, Chief Minister Stalin in his message said they were provided direct subsidy of Rs 60,000 to take up pilgrimage to Jerusalem, funds to restore eight ancient churches, provision of issuing Minority status to several Christian educational institutions functioning in the State.

He assured that his government would continue to work towards ensuring that members of all religions live in harmony and with equal rights.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in his greetings message said, "On this special occasion, I appeal to everyone to spread love and follow the teachings of Lord Jesus." Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) Chief Anbumani Ramadoss, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran also wished people on the occasion. PTI VIJ JSP VIJ ROH