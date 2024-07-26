TN Governor, CM pay tributes to Kargil war heroes

Chennai, Jul 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Indian Army veterans on Friday paid rich tributes to the armed forces personnel who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives for the country during the Kargil war of 1999.

The Governor was accompanied by the army veterans in paying homage to the martyrs at the Victory War Memorial, here.

He said, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we proudly salute our heroes - the brave sons and daughters of Bharat Mata who made their ultimate sacrifices defending Her honour." The event was also a national celebration of our glorious victory over Pakistan when our brave soldiers chased away the enemy army who had surreptitiously sneaked into our territory, the Governor said in a post on 'X'.

"We salute the Veer Naris and family members of our martyrs as their resilience echoes our nation's enduring spirit. Jai Hind!," Ravi, said.

Recalling the valour and commitment of the Indian army in safeguarding our country, the chief minister said in a post on 'X': "On the 25th #KargilVictoryDay, we honour the bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers who defended our nation with unparalleled courage." Indian army veteran, Lt Col N Thiagarajan, said, "On this day, we remember the 527 brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives and 1,363 others who were wounded in the Kargil War. Their valor and dedication will forever be etched in our hearts." From high-altitude combat to strategic success, India’s victory in the Kargil War was a testament to our military’s strength. Pakistan’s attempt to disrupt peace was thwarted, restoring India’s territorial integrity, he said on the occasion.

"Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it," Thiagarajan said in a post on 'X', after paying his tributes to those who laid down their lives in the Kargil War.

Later, while interacting with the NCC members at the War Memorial, he shared the inspiring stories of our soldiers who fought in harsh, snow-covered mountains at sub-zero temperatures, their leadership and the profound value of patriotism. PTI JSP KH