TN Governor, CM Stalin, Pondy CM pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Chennai/Puducherry, Oct 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary.

Advertisment

The Governor and CM paid floral tributes to a portrait of the Mahatma at the Government Museum at Egmore here.

Later, in a post on social media platform X, Stalin hailed Gandhi, saying he struggled against hatred and ensured peace in society.

He called for establishing an "India for all", by "eradicating hatred".

Advertisment

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy led the union territory in paying floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, with ministers and legislators and freedom fighters among those present on the occasion.

Leaders of Hindu, Christian and Muslim religions read out excerpts from their respective holy books. Patriotic songs were presented by teams of Bharathiar Palkalai Koodam on the occasion. Charka weaving added to the highlights of the celebration of Gandhi Jayanthi in Puducherry.

Later the Chief Minister paid homage at the statue of former Chief Minister of Tamilnadu K Kamaraj on the occasion of his 48th death anniversary. PTI SA/CORR SA ANE