TN Governor: PM has changed nation’s outlook, policy towards women

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the nation's outlook and policy towards women from empty slogans of empowerment to women-led development and governance, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said on Friday.

The PM thus fulfilled nationalist poet Subramania Bharati’s dream on women’s liberation, he said, while speaking on the occasion of International Women's Day at the Raj Bhavan here.

“I pay tributes to our mothers and sisters and we reaffirm our commitment to create an inclusive, equitable and secure environment for women,” Ravi said.

Paying floral tributes to Sangam-era Tamil saint-poetess Avvaiyar, he said that she was more appropriate as an example of women leadership.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the nation's outlook and policy towards women from empty slogans of women empowerment to women-led development, and women-led governance,” the Governor told reporters.

Major initiatives like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and building toilets in every school, college and every institution resulted in a significant increase in the enrolment of girl students. Apart from launching initiatives on health, the Prime Minister took up the task of financially empowering women through Jan Dhan yojana. Financial assistance was extended to encourage and harness women entrepreneurship through the Mudra loans, the Governor said.

“In addition nearly 1.20 lakh crore homes for the homeless were built or are being built under the PM Awas Yojana, thus making women a co-owner of the house and not just a resident,” Ravi said.

The measures restored dignity to women who today are able to play an equal role in every aspect of life from the (ISRO's) moon and sun missions to flying fighter jets, he said.

The Women’s Reservation Bill provided greater representation of women in Parliament and state assemblies besides a crucial role in law making, Ravi added.

He said the country's resolve was to make India fully developed and self-reliant by 2047 when our country celebrates the centenary of our Independence.

“This national dream is being fulfilled with equal partnership of women in development and governance…we are fulfilling Mahakavi Bharathi's dream in this regard,” Ravi said and quoted a verse from the poem on Women’s Liberation: “Pattangal aalvadum sattangal seyyvadum Parinir pengal nadathavandom” (We women have come to make laws and rule the world).