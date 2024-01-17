TN Governor Ravi performs 'seva' at temple, cleans shrine premises

Chennai, Jan 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday worshipped at the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple and, as part of performing seva, cleaned the shrine premises.

In a post on X, Governor Ravi said: "Along with countless devotees of Prabhu Sri Ram prayed at Sri Ranganathswami, Sri Rangam, for the well-being of all. Did sewa - cleaning at the temple premises.

"Further experienced the intensity of Sri Ram Bhakti at the Kambar Mani Mandapam, where the great scholar-poet and ardent devotee of Sri Ram having composed Ramayanam in Tamil - the first ever after Valmiki’s Adi Sanskrit Ramayan - presented it first to God. It is a historic moment for every Indian when the entire nation steeped in Ramamay is rejoicing." On January 16, Governor Ravi cleaned the Sri Ramanathaswamy temple premises in Rameswaram. PTI VGN ANE