TN Governor Ravi unfurls national flag, cultural events honour Tamil

Chennai, Jan 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi unfurled the national flag here on Sunday on the 76th Republic Day and the celebrations were marked by a march past of the contingents of the Armed forces, state police units and vibrant cultural events that extolled the richness of Tamil language.

Chief Minister MK Stalin gave away awards under various categories, including for communal harmony and gallantry, to recipients.

As Ravi unfurled the tricolour, an IAF chopper showered flowers and petals, and the Governor accepted the ceremonial salute of contingents of the armed forces and the state police units from the venue of the celebrations, near the Marina beachfront and close to the Tamil Nadu Secretariat.

On Ravi's arrival, Stalin welcomed him with a bouquet and as per practice, the Chief Minister introduced to Governor top officials of the armed forces and the state police.

In his republic day message, posted in 'X' Stalin said, In "this 76th Republic Day, let us cherish the foundation of our Constitution that ensures justice, equality, and dignity for all. May this day remind us of our shared duty to create a progressive, inclusive, and compassionate INDIA." He also said, "Wishing everyone a Republic Day filled with hope and purpose".

The tableaux included state of the art T-90 tank and the bullet proof Light Specialist Vehicles. Contingents of the Coast Guard, Central Armed Police Forces, units of the Tamil Nadu Police, took part in the ceremonial parade.

Colourful cultural events by school and college students were themed on celebrating the greatness of the Tamil language and culture and 'Tamizhe vazhga, Thaye Vazhga,' (Long live Tamil language, long live mother Tamil) was the key concept song.

Tamil Nadu's Jikkattam (folk art of the Kongu region), Karagattam and Kavadiyattam, which are traditional dances by carrying Karagam and Kavadi, were performed.

Cultural performances of Assam (Bordoi Sikala), Telangana (Mathuri folk dance) and Jammu and Kashmir (Rouf, a Kashmiri folk dance) attracted attention.

The Anna Medal for Gallantry was conferred on Vetrivel (Fire and Rescue Services) and the Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award on Ameer Hamsa (Ramanathapuram).

Trophies for the best police stations went to Madurai (first place), Tiruppur (second) and Tiruvallur (third).

Floats of the Tamil Nadu government brilliantly showcased in a creative manner the initiatives and achievements of the respective state departments.

Governor Ravi also paid tributes to the war heroes and martyrs at the War Memorial in Chennai on the 76th Republic Day. PTI VGN VGN ADB