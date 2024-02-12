TN Governor R N Ravi's 'personal' remarks made in Assembly 'expunged': Speaker

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Speaker M Appavu on Monday said 'personal' remarks made by Governor RN Ravi during his customary address to the House have been 'expunged,' on a day that saw yet another face-off between the Raj Bhavan and the ruling DMK in the state.

His statement came after Ravi concluded his customary address within minutes after starting it, making some remarks.

"What he read from (from the prepared speech) is fine. After that he made some personal remarks which have been expunged," Appavu told reporters.

To a question on the national anthem, on which too Ravi made some remarks, the Speaker said it is played last on the day of the Governor's address.

Citing House rules, he said the proceedings start with the Tamil invocation song 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu,' followed by the Governor's address, and upon completion of that, "finally, the national anthem is played."