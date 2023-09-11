TN govt all set to launch scheme granting monthly aid to over 1 crore women, ATM cards to be issued

Chennai, Sep 11 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government is all set to launch the largest social welfare initiative, the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, whereby monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 will be provided to 1.06 crore eligible women family heads on September 15.

The sum will be directly transferred into the bank accounts of beneficiaries and they will be given ATM cards to withdraw the amount, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday.

Virtually reviewing the scheme, which is to be launched on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C N Annadurai, the chief minister directed Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena to instruct the district collectors to monitor its implementation.

The beneficiaries will be notified of updates over SMS.

“Of the nearly 1.63 crore applications received for the scheme, a total of 1.06 crore have been accepted,” the chief minister said in a release. PTI JSP ANE