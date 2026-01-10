TN govt announced Assured Pension Scheme eyeing Assembly poll: Palaniswami

Chennai, Jan 10 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme was announced by the DMK government only with an eye on the upcoming Assembly election and meant to "deceive" the state government employees, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged on Saturday.

It was a name change of the Central government’s Unified Pension Scheme (introduced on April 1, 2025, as an option under the National Pension System) for its employees, he said.

"After coming to power in 2021 with a promise to restore the Old Pension Scheme, the DMK government has now announced the TAPS during the fag end of its term in office to address the demands of state government employees. This is a deception," Palaniswami said in a statement here.

Though Chief Minister M K Stalin criticised the Centre at every opportunity he has changed the name of the UPS brought by the Central government and announced it as the Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme (TAPS), the former Chief Minister claimed.

"The government employees will realise the truth one day... They will defeat the DMK in the coming election and give a befitting reply," Palaniswami said.

Representatives of the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisation (JACTO-GEO), however, welcomed the new scheme and thanked the Chief Minister.

On Saturday, the state government informed that a government order (GO) to implement the Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme has been passed. PTI JSP JSP KH