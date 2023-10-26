TN govt announces bonus, ex-gratia for PSU employees

Chennai, Oct 26 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced 20 percent bonus and ex-gratia for C and D category employees of the public sector undertakings including TANGEDCO, State Transport Corporation, and TN Civil Supplies Corporation.

Advertisment

A bonus of 8.33 percent and 11.67 ex-gratia would be provided to the employees of the profit-making PSUs for 2022-23 fiscal.

"The gesture would benefit about 2.83 lakh PSU employees and totally Rs 402.97 crore would be paid to them," Chief Minister M K Stalin said.

"Separate orders would be issued for the employees of various cooperative societies. The government's move will help the PSU employees to celebrate the upcoming festival in a grand manner," a release quoting the Chief Minister said.

The C and D categotry employees of the TN Housing Board, and Chennai Metrowater will get 8.33 bonus and an ex-gratia of 1.67 percent, totalling 10 percent. PTI JSP ROH