TN govt announces memorial with statue for freedom fighter Immanuel Sekaran

Chennai, Sep 11 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced that a memorial with a statue for freedom fighter and Dalit icon Immanuel Sekaran will be constructed at Paramakudi in the state a cost of Rs 3 crore.

The memorial, which will be built on behalf of the state government would fulfill the long-pending demand, Chief Minister M K Stalin said making the announcement today marking the 66th death anniversary of Immanuel who had participated in the Quit India movement in 1942 and was imprisoned.

Members of the Devendra Kula Velalar Education Committee, Devendrar Culture Association, Immanuel Sekaran's daughter Suriya Sundari Prabha Rani and his grandson Chakravorty called on the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and put forth their demand, an official release here said.

Sekaran (October 9, 1924, - September 11, 1957) had fought for the liberation of the oppressed and is known as a civil rights activists.

"The memorial will be in honour of martyr Immanuel Sekaran who had contributed for the social cause," the release quoting the chief minister said.

Annually, a large number of political leaders and public descend upon Paramakudi in the southern coastal Ramanathapuram district to pay their homage to the leader. PTI JSP KH