TN govt announces relief to farmers hit by Fengal cyclone

Chennai, Feb 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced assistance of Rs 498.80 crore to 5.18 lakh farmers affected by Cyclone Fengal.

About 3.23 lakh hectares of crop raised in 18 districts spread across the state were affected when the cyclone ravaged Tamil Nadu in December 2024.

According to a release, the chief minister ordered an immediate relief of Rs 8,500 per hectare for rainfed crops, Rs 17,000 per hectare for paddy and irrigated crops, and Rs 22,500 per hectare for long-term crops.

"Steps are being taken to directly credit this relief amount to the farmers' bank accounts in a couple of days," the release added. PTI JSP KH