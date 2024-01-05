Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces Rs 1,000 as Pongal gift

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced a Rs 1,000 cash incentive to people on the occasion of the harvest festival Pongal, the state government said on Friday.

Pongal is being celebrated on January 15.

An official release, quoting the chief minister, said Rs 1,000 cash will be distributed through fair price shops ahead of the festival to all ration cardholders as a "Pongal gift," except for central and state government employees, Income Taxpayers, those employed in public sector undertakings, sugar ration cardholders and those holding ration cards without any commodities.

The government has already announced a Pongal gift hamper containing one kg of rice and sugar, besides sugarcane, the release said.

Free dhoties and sarees will also be distributed along with the Pongal gift hamper.

Further, the monthly payment of Rs 1,000 under the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam,' benefiting 1.15 crore women heads of family, will be made on January 10, five days ahead of the schedule on the occasion of Pongal, it added.

The amount will be deposited in the beneficiaries' respective bank accounts.