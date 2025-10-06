TN govt announces up to 20 pc bonus, ex gratia for ‘C’ & ‘D’ category PSU workers

Chennai, Oct 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday announced up to 20 per cent bonus and ex gratia for 'C' and 'D' category workers of state public sector enterprises.

In a press release issued by the Tamil Nadu government, it stated that, as per the Amendment Bonus Act, 2015, the eligible salary ceiling for receiving a bonus is Rs 21,000, and the monthly salary ceiling for calculating the bonus is Rs 7,000.

The newly announced bonus and ex gratia for 2024-25 will relax the above ceiling, the press release added.

For eligible 'C' and 'D' category workers and staff employed in profit-making public sector enterprises, such as Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, and Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation, a bonus of 8.33 per cent and ex gratia of 11.67 per cent will be disbursed.

For 'C' and 'D' category workers and staff employed in public sector enterprises that do not have allocable surplus, such as Tamil Nadu Housing Board and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, an 8.33 per cent bonus and 1.67 per cent ex gratia will be disbursed.

Eligible workers from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board will get an 8.33 per cent bonus, and temporary workers of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation will receive an ex gratia of Rs 3,000.

According to the press release, a total sum of Rs 376.01 crore will be disbursed as bonus and ex gratia to 2,69,439 workers employed in public sector enterprises of Tamil Nadu. PTI JR SSK