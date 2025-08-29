TN govt appoints DGP Shankar Jiwal as chairman of newly constituted Fire Commission

Chennai, Aug 29 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government has appointed Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal, due to retire on August 31, as the chairman of the newly constituted Fire Commission.

The 1990 batch IPS officer will head the Commission that would come into effect from September 1.

As per an announcement made by the Chief Minister in 2022-2023, the Fire Commission was constituted to implement new technological innovations in Fire and Life Rescue Operations, to regulate the issuance of fire license and fire safety certificates to buildings, and recommend new programmes and training methods for the benefit of Fire and Rescue Services Personnel.

The government issued an order (GO) on August 28 appointing the DGP as chairman of the Fire Commission.

On Friday, Jiwal called on Chief Minister M K Stalin ahead of his new role.

The Commission will have an Additional Director and Convener, and Member Secretary of CMDA as ex-officio members, K Ρ Sathyamurthy, former Engineer in Chief and CE (Gen), PWD, and M Namasivayam District Fire Officer (Retd), as full-time members, and A M Ikram Fire Marshall, Secretary, Indian Medical Association, Vellore CMC, as a part-time member. PTI JSP ROH