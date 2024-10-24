TN Govt approves renaming Nanganallur Road Metro Station after OTA

Chennai, Oct 24 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government has approved renaming the Nanganallur Road Metro station as OTA (Officers Training Academy) Nanganallur Road Metro station, in a major step towards acknowledging the role of the Indian Army, the government said on Thursday.

The government, after careful consideration, approved renaming the existing Nanganallur Road Metro station as OTA - Nanganallur Road Metro station, coming under Phase I stretch of Chennai Metro Rail Project, Har Sahay Meena, principal secretary to government said in the government order (GO).

The GO, dated October 22, was issued by the Planning, Development and Special Initiatives department, with the concurrence of the Governor.

This followed a proposal from the Managing Director, Chennai Metro Rail Limited, based on the request made by the military authorities at frequent intervals in the past and especially on the recent request made by the Chief of Staff, Head Quarters, Dakshin Bharat Area, Chennai in his letter dated May 22 for renaming the metro station, the order stated.

A high power committee held under the chairmanship of state Chief Secretary on July 25, has recommended the renaming.

Posting the two-page GO on the social media platform X, the Defence PRO Chennai, said "in a major step towards acknowledging role of Indian Army, Govt of Tamil Nadu has approved 'Nanganallur Road' metro station to be renamed 'OTA (Officers Training Academy) - Nanganallur Road' metro station, a case pursued by GOC Dakshin Bharat Area @giridhararamane I @artrac_ia.” PTI JSP SA