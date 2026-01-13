TN govt asks people to book in advance for Pongal special buses

Chennai, Jan 13 (PTI) Following overwhelming response to the special bus services being operated in view of the mid-January Pongal harvest festival, the Tamil Nadu transport department has appealed to the public to avoid last-minute scramble by booking for the journey in advance.

The special services are being operated to enable the people to visit their native places during the Pongal holidays and return to their places of work.

As of January 12, 2026, a total of 2,092 buses were "fully" operated and in addition 1,010 special buses were also run in view of the heavy rush of passengers. Over 1,30,284 passengers travelled for the Pongal season till midnight of January 12, an official release here said.

“From January 9 to 12, a total of 4.88 lakh passengers travelled ahead of the festival. In addition, 2.57 lakh passengers have made advanced booking so far," the release said.

Additional buses were being operated as per the requirement and convenience of the travelling public.

"Therefore, the people are requested to plan their journey and make the reservations for travel and thereby avoid last-minute rush," the release urged.