TN govt creating opportunities for marginalised sections, says CM

Chennai, Dec 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu government was creating opportunities for marginalised sections who were facing discrimination or hindrance in progress, and supporting their upliftment, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.

Stating that access should not be denied to anyone, the CM said he aimed to create an egalitarian society where everyone could live equally.

"Governance is a means to achieve our aims through welfare initiatives. That is why, whenever the DMK forms the government, it implements many social welfare schemes and improves the lives of the marginalised people," Stalin said after distributing welfare assistance worth Rs 265.50 crore to 9,371 beneficiaries under the Chief Minister's Thayumanavar Scheme.

He gave away communal harmony awards to 10 village panchayats, scholarship for education, self-employment loans, and inaugurated buildings constructed for Rs 74.20 crore at a function held at Anna Centenary Library here.

"We are creating opportunities for those who have been denied prospects, and striving to support them in their progress," the chief minister said, and added that his government has been implementing numerous schemes for the development of Adi Dravidars and Tribals in an unprecedented manner.

"From 2021 to 2025, we have allocated Rs 87,664 crore for the Adi Dravidars Sub-Plan and Rs 8,78 crore for the Tribal Sub-Plan," he said.

Stalin inaugurated two social justice hostel buildings for college students, additional buildings for 21 schools, and 25 village knowledge centers, constructed at a cost of Rs 74.20 crore by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, on the occasion. PTI JSP JSP KH