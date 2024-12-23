TN govt doctors repair tendons, reattach severed hands of woman

Chennai, Dec 23 (PTI) In a rare feat, a team of doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here performed a marathon surgery and reattached the left hand of a woman that was severed at the wrist, and partially severed right mid-forearm, the hospital said on Monday.

The team reconstructed the injured tendons, blood vessels, and nerves, apart from stabilising the fractures of the 40-year-old woman who had suffered multiple injuries including a nearly amputated left wrist, and a partial amputation of the right mid-forearm, when she was attacked allegedly by her son in her house, here, recently, the hospital said.

"She was referred to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) from the Government Royapettah Hospital (GRH) on December 20 night with a nearly amputated left wrist, partial amputation of the right mid-forearm and lacerations in the scalp and right post-auricular region (near the ear lobe)," RGGGH dean Dr E Therani Rajan, said.

She was referred for the vascular surgeon's opinion. The plastic surgeons examined her in the emergency ward where she was resuscitated and stabilised. Further, the opinion of other specialists was obtained before deciding upon the surgery, he told reporters here.

The team of 23 doctors, including three plastic surgeons who led the team, two anaesthetists, and orthopaedics, and 13 junior doctors, performed the surgery for eight hours and restored her hands. The surgery would cost around Rs 10 lakh but it was done for free.

All tendons were injured on the front and back of the palm, as her wrist was broken and major nerves and a major blood vessel were completely severed and there was a fracture on both bones of the right forearm, he said.

"Apart from stabilising the fracture, the team reconstructed the injured tendons, blood vessels, and nerves," the Dean said and added that the patient was currently under the care of the plastic surgery department and that she was stable. PTI JSP ROH