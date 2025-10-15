TN govt doubles allocation for prison reforms to Rs 10 crore: Minister Regupathy

Chennai, Oct 15 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government has doubled the funds allocated for prison reforms to Rs 10 crore, Minister for Natural Resources S Regupathy said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the second day of the Assembly session, the minister—who holds the portfolios of Courts, Prisons, Prevention of Corruption, and Minerals and Mines—said the government had earlier allotted Rs 5 crore for prison reforms.

Responding to a question raised by PMK MLA R Arul during the question hour on whether the government would construct new residential quarters for police personnel within the Salem Central Prison campus, Regupathy said that of the 223 residential quarters, 89 apartments were built before 1980 and remain vacant due to their poor condition.

The remaining 134 residential units were constructed between 2001 and 2024, and maintenance work worth Rs 18 lakh has been carried out over the past three years.

Arul, however, remarked that Rs 18 lakh was relatively insufficient for maintenance and suggested that the funding be increased.

In response, Regupathy said, "Of the 89 apartments, 50 houses are currently lying vacant. Once sufficient funds are available, steps will be taken to demolish the old houses and construct new ones in their place. For prison reforms, the government had initially earmarked Rs 5 crore, which has now been increased to Rs 10 crore, considering inflation. Based on the recommendations of the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation, the construction of new houses will be taken up." Replying to another question raised by DMK MLA S Inigo Irudayaraj (Tiruchirappalli East) on whether the existing women’s prison would be shifted to a new location with better facilities, Regupathy said, "Suitable steps will be taken after the acquisition of land. The district administration is in the process of identifying land, and once it is acquired, further steps will follow." During the same session, DMK MLA A M V Prabhakara Raja asked whether a multi-purpose commercial complex would be constructed in his constituency—Virugambakkam, Ward 136, Dr P T Rajan Salai—as the existing buildings were in a dilapidated condition.

In reply, Minister for Housing, Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy said that the matter would be taken up after consultations with officials.

"In 2013, an order was issued for the construction of a residential building at the same location. Under such circumstances, doubts arise over the feasibility of constructing a new multi-purpose commercial complex there. However, after consulting the concerned authorities, appropriate measures will be taken," he said.