TN govt extends aid to state Kalaimamani awardees, folk artists

Chennai, Sep 29 (PTI) The state government on Friday provided financial assistance of Rs one lakh each to 10 needy Kalaimamani awardees and Rs 10,000 each to 500 folk artists on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nadaga Mandram here.

Chief Minister M K Stalin handed over cheques for Rs one lakh each to six Kalaimamani awardees as a token gesture at a function held at the Secretariat here. Five folk artists received Rs 10,000 each towards the purchase of instruments and costumes, on the occasion.

Also, the government provided a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 each to 1,000 senior artists. So far about 15,063 artists have benefited under this scheme, an official release here said.

Tamil Development and Information Minister M P Saminathan, chairman of Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nadaga Mandram Vagai Chandrasekhar, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, and Principal Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments K Manivasan were among those present on the occasion.

At another event organised by the state fisheries department, the chief minister inaugurated fish landing centres, fish seed farms, and hostels for students of Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam, established at an outlay of Rs 71.60 crore. PTI JSP ANE