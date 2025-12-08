TN govt forms panel to develop comprehensive SOP for elephant translocation

Chennai, Dec 8 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced the constitution of an expert committee under a senior IFS official to develop a comprehensive SOP for the translocation of elephants, especially one suitable for consideration as a model for India.

The decision comes in the wake of the recent deaths of two translocated wild elephants after their release raised concerns regarding existing protocols.

"While the causes of death are under evaluation, these incidents underline the need for a comprehensive, science-based review of the procedures governing capture, handling, translocation, release, and post-release monitoring of wild animals, especially elephants," the government said.

In order to address concerns regarding the translocation of elephants, it was necessary to formulate a clear set of protocols on capture, translocation, and release of wild animals. The government has therefore constituted a state-level expert committee on the subject with special reference to elephants, Additional Chief Secretary to the government, Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department Supriya Sahu said in a statement here.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Director of Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC), Chennai, A Udhayan, will be the committee's chairperson.

It will have PCCF and special secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department Anurag Mishra, District Forest Officer The Nilgiris N Vengatesh Prabhu, Forest Veterinary Officer of Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve Dr K Kalaivanan, Forest Veterinary Assistant Surgeon of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve Dr Rajesh, and Assistant Professor of A.V.C. College (Autonomous) Mayiladuthurai N Baskaran as members.

The committee may co-opt additional domain experts from institutions, behavioural ecologists and GIS specialists as required.

It will submit its report and draft SoP within two months.

Among the terms of Reference (ToR) of the committee are included an assessment and review of recent incidents involving the death of translocated elephants, evaluation of current protocols, formulation of a detailed, implementable Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for capture, translocation, and release of wild animals, especially elephants, and ensuring that the SOP is of a standard suitable for consideration as a national model for India. PTI JSP JSP ROH