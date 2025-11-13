TN govt holds cultural shows against child marriage in vulnerable villages

Vellore, Nov 13 (PTI) Vellore District Collector V R Subbulaxmi inaugurated here on Thursday a cultural programme encompassing performance of folk arts to create better awareness against child marriages and sensitise people, district authorities said.

The cultural shows will be held in as many as 10 villages --including Thattapparai, Paradarami, Kallappadi and Peenjamanthai-- falling under Gudiyattam and Anaicut taluks, that are vulnerable to child marriages, they said.

The cultural programme being held in Vellore district is a part of the "Protect girl children, educate girl children scheme (Pen Kuzhanthaigalai Kappom, Pen Kuzhanthaigalukku Karpippom Thittam)," under the auspices of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, the government authorities said.

Complaints against child marriage, which is a punishable offence, may be lodged by public using helpline numbers of 1098 or 181, they added. PTI VGN VGN ROH