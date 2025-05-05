TN govt improved sports infra, recognises talent: Deputy CM

Chennai, May 5 (PTI) Tamil Nadu government not only improved sports infrastructure throughout the state but also recognised talent and incentivised sportspersons who won laurels, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Monday.

In the last four years, the ruling DMK dispensation spent over Rs 545 crore on improving sports infrastructure in Tamil Nadu as against a mere Rs 348 crore spent by the previous AIADMK regime for a decade.

"We spent nearly four times more than what the previous AIADMK regime spent during ten years of its rule. Our focus and efforts are also on providing incentives to talented sportspersons and give them government jobs," Udhayanidhi said after inaugurating a synthetic athletic turf for Madurai district for Rs 8 crore, a synthetic athletic turf for Thanjavur district for Rs 7 crore, and a hockey turf for Tirunelveli district at an outlay of Rs 1.50 crore.

He laid the foundation stone for establishing a traditional martial arts training centre in Kanyakumari district at a cost of Rs 12 lakh, and also inaugurated the Sports Talent and Recognition (STAR) Academy set up at a cost of Rs 3.70 crore in 38 districts, besides laid the foundation stones for mini stadia (for Rs 3 crore cost each) in 18 Assembly constituencies.

Pension payment orders and cheques to 21 sportspersons and family pension orders and cheques to 5 persons for a total amount of Rs 9 lakh were handed over to the beneficiaries.

He distributed the Chief Minister's medals for 39 outstanding sportspersons and coaches on the occasion.

At the event, Udhayanidhi said the state government ensured jobs for 100 sportspersons by implementing the three per cent quota for them last year. "This year, we have assured to provide government jobs to another 100 sportspersons, including 25 differently-abled sportspersons," he said.

It has been planned to construct 40 mini stadia across the state and bring them to use by February 2026, the Deputy Chief Minister said. PTI JSP KH