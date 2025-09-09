TN govt launches Rs 50 crore Marine Resource Foundation: Minister Thangam Thennarasu

Chennai, Sep 9 (PTI) Aimed at conserving marine biodiversity, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday launched the Marine Resource Foundation with an outlay of Rs 50 crore, State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said.

The foundation, set up here, follows an announcement made by Thennarasu while presenting the state budget in March.

Participating in the launch along with his cabinet colleague, Minister for Forests and Khadi R S Rajakannappan, Thennarasu said, "For the first time in the country, such a foundation has been set up in Tamil Nadu." "We must protect marginalised people in coastal areas because climate change and other factors threaten their livelihoods. This foundation has been established to provide them with the support they need," the minister added.

Thennarasu also unveiled the logo for the Tamil Nadu Maritime Resource Foundation during the event.

According to a press release, the foundation aims to promote marine biodiversity conservation, sustainable livelihoods, eco-tourism, environmental education, research, and innovation.

Tamil Nadu’s coastal waters are home to over 450 marine species, 117 coral reefs, and more than 80 species of whales and dolphins. Threats such as sea erosion, climate change, and plastic pollution endanger these marine species, it added.

The foundation will play a key role in empowering coastal communities, protecting natural resources, restoring mangroves and seagrass, promoting blue tourism and awareness, and supporting climate action through blue carbon initiatives, it further said.