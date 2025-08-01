TN govt partners with IIT Madras to launch centre for Advanced Semiconductor Technologies

Chennai, Aug 1 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced that it has partnered with IIT Madras to establish the Centre for Advanced Semiconductor Technologies, marking the first major initiative under the Tamil Nadu Semiconductor Mission 2030.

Announced in the State Budget 2025-26, the plan aims to position Tamil Nadu as a global hub for semiconductor innovation and manufacturing.

The upcoming centre, according to an official release, will be located at the Central Polytechnic Campus in Chennai and will house India’s first in situ semiconductor fab processing facility.

Supported by an initial seed grant of Rs 100 crore from the government, it will focus on advanced research, technology localisation, rapid prototyping, and startup incubation.

As part of the ‘Schools of Semiconductor’ initiative, more than 4,500 professionals will be trained through short-term skilling programmes, creating a strong talent pipeline across the semiconductor value chain, the release added.

The initiative will also explore collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

In addition, the initiative aims to support MSME capability building, interdisciplinary R&D, and innovation in key sectors such as electric vehicles, space technology, data centres, and diamond-based power electronics, it further said.

State Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, in a post on 'X', described the 'School of Semiconductors' as a “bold workforce development programme under the ambitious #TNSemiconductorMission.” “As part of it, a Centre for Advanced Semiconductor Technologies—powered by a first-of-its-kind in situ semiconductor fab processing facility in India—has been conceptualised and driven by the Government of Tamil Nadu in partnership with @IITMadras and leading corporate partners in the semiconductor sector,” he added.

Rajaa said that the project reflected Chief Minister M K Stalin’s “untiring and relentless efforts” to do what is best for the state’s highly educated and talented workforce.

The focus, he added, is on developing human capital and building a globally competitive semiconductor workforce in Tamil Nadu.

“From fabless design to equipment manufacturing, from R&D to startups, and technician training to advanced engineering—we are creating opportunities for every layer of talent,” the minister said.

He added that the vision was to make Tamil Nadu the “singular, indispensable source” of skilled talent for the semiconductor industry in India and globally.

The Department of Industries and the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, will jointly implement the initiative. PTI JSP JSP SSK