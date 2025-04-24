Tamil Nadu bans production, storage and sale of mayonnaise for one year

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government has prohibited the manufacture, packaging and sale of Mayonnaise prepared from raw egg throughout the state for a year owing to its ‘high risk’ of food poisoning.

The ban, which came into effect from April 8, was notified under section 30 (2) (a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (Central Act 34 of 2006).

Mayonnaise is a semi solid emulsion generally composed of egg yolk, vegetable oil, vinegar and other seasonings served along with food items like shawarma.

"It has come to the notice that number of food business operators use raw egg for preparation of mayonnaise, improper preparation and storage facilitates contamination by microorganisms which creates public health risk particularly by Salmonella typhimurium, Salmonella enteritidis, Escherichia coli and Listeria monocytogenes," a gazette notification issued by R Lalvena, Principal Secretary / Commissioner of Food Safety, said.

In exercise of the powers conferred by clauses under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the Commissioner of Food Safety, Tamil Nadu, prohibited the manufacture, storage, distribution or sale of Mayonnaise prepared from raw egg in the whole of Tamil Nadu for a period of one year with effect from April 8, in the interest of public health, the notification stated.