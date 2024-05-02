TN govt proposes stringent action on online gambling advertisements

Chennai, May 2 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said it has proposed to take stringent action against those advertising online gambling, online gaming of chance, betting, etc., by putting up hoardings, posters, banners, or autorickshaw branding to promote their website/apps in the state.

Advertisment

The members of the public could share information about online gambling/betting activities or offer suggestions on regulating online games. Also, they could convey their other grievances in this regard on the website: www.tnonlinegamingauthority.com and also use the authority's email: tnoga@tn.gov.in, an official release here said.

The warning comes in the wake of the state government enacting the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022, which specifically prohibits playing online gambling and online game of chance, betting etc.

"Those indulging in such activities are liable for imprisonment of upto three months or a fine of Rs 5,000 or both," the release said.

Advertisment

The said Act prohibits financial institutions/payment gateways from engaging in transactions towards online gambling or online game of chance.

Further, advertisements on online gambling services or online game of chance are prohibited under the said Act which forbids any person from making or causing any advertisements in any media including electronic in the state directly or indirectly promoting or inducing any person to indulge in online gambling with money or other stakes, the release said.

Persons/companies indulging in such promotional advertisements are liable to be punished with imprisonment of upto one year or fine extending upto Rs 5 lakh or both under the Act, the release further said. Repeat offenders would attract one to three years imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 5 lakh to 10 lakh.

Further, as per the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and other Acts, there is a ban on advertisements on prohibited activities/services, and action would be taken against any persons/celebrities/advertisement firms/advertisement producers/social media platforms for carrying out such advertisements. PTI JSP KH