TN govt releases Rs 247 cr incentives for sugarcane farmers

Chennai, Oct 19 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced a Rs 247 crore special incentive price for sugarcane farmers who supplied cane to sugar mills during the 2023-24 crushing season.

Advertisment

The gesture would benefit 1.2 lakh sugarcane growers across the state, an official release here said.

Farmers who supplied cane to two public sector, 12 cooperative, and 16 private sugar mills in the state during the 2023-24 crushing season will be paid Rs 3,134.75 per metric tonne, the release said. PTI JSP ROH