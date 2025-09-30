TN govt releases videos of violation at Vijay's TVK rally in Karur

Chennai, Sep 30 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday released video clippings showing violation of norms at the rally of actor-politician Vijay in Karur and said the estimated crowd that attended had more than doubled, thus causing a lot of hardships.

Supporting the government's stand through a series of videos and photographs, a team led by the official spokesperson and senior IAS officer P Amutha, Health Secretary Senthil Kumar, ADGP Law and Order S Davidson Devasirvatham while briefing reporters at the Secretariat released video clippings showing violation of the norms by TVK cadres who are seen climbing on the roof at Namakkal and Karur. PTI VGN JSP VIJ VIJ ROH