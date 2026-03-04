TN govt rolls out Dark Sky Park, AI drone unit for wildlife protection: Official

Chennai, Mar 4 (PTI) Underlining the state’s commitment to “responsible and community-centred” conservation, the Tamil Nadu government has rolled out a series of initiatives, including a Dark Sky Park and an AI-powered drone surveillance unit to protect wildlife, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary (Environment, Climate Change and Forests), said these efforts combine technology with community participation.

She emphasised that local communities play an integral role in biodiversity conservation.

Taking to X, Sahu also highlighted the success of the ‘Trek Tamil Nadu’ initiative, which has generated approximately Rs 3.16 crore in revenue since October 2024. Of this, over Rs 73 lakh has been channelled to Eco-Development Committees (EDCs), benefiting tribal and forest-fringe communities who serve as the “guardians of the forest.” A major milestone in this community-led model is the inauguration of ‘Camp Sethumadai’ at the foothills of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

The eco-camp is fully operated by members of the local tribal community, blending wilderness experiences with sustainable livelihood opportunities, she added.

In a first for the state, the Forest Department has also established a Dark Sky Park at Ariyur Shola in the Kolli Hills of Namakkal district. Built at a cost of Rs 1 crore, the facility aims to combat light pollution and promote astro-tourism by enabling visitors to observe celestial objects through advanced telescopes in a protected natural environment.

Further strengthening its use of technology in wildlife protection, the state has deployed a dedicated drone surveillance unit in the Madukkarai range of Coimbatore.

The Rs 8.67-crore project, developed in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Corporation, is designed to prevent elephant-train collisions and mitigate human-wildlife conflict using AI-based monitoring.

“This is how conservation must be approached today—by combining field experience with intelligent technology to anticipate risks and protect wildlife,” Sahu said.

She added that the state is also focusing on mangrove restoration using traditional methods such as the ‘fish-bone canal’ model suggested by local fisherfolk.

The model features a deep main channel (spine) with smaller, angled lateral branches (ribs) that improve tidal water flow, reduce soil salinity, and facilitate mangrove regeneration. It is frequently used in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The official also noted that the annual elephant migration from the deciduous forests of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to the evergreen stretches of Kerala has begun, with the department closely monitoring traditional corridors to ensure safe passage. PTI JR SSK