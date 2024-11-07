TN govt seeks applications to set up 'CM Pharmacies'

Chennai, Nov 7 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday invited applications from B Pharm and D Pharm degree holders to establish 'Mudhalvar Marundhagam' (Chief Minister's Pharmacy) outlets to provide generic medicines to the public at affordable prices.

Interested entrepreneurs can apply through the website www.mudhalvarmarundhagam.tn.gov.in, the government said in a release.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister M K Stalin, during his Independence Day address, announced that the government would set up 1,000 such pharmacies across the state. PTI JSP SSK KH