TN govt seeks enhanced interim flood relief as central team wraps up visit

Chennai, Dec 14 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday sought enhanced interim flood relief of Rs 7,033 crore and Rs 12,659 crore as permanent relief from the central government, even as the central inter-ministerial team wrapped up its two-day visit to the state today.

The six-member team under Kunal Satyarthi, Advisor (Policy and Planning), National Disaster Management Authority, visited Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts and interacted with the officials and residents during its first-hand assessment of the havoc caused due to the influence of cyclone Michaung on December 4 and 5.

Chennai and its suburbs were heavily inundated due to the cyclone's impact.

The panel is expected to submit a detailed report to the Centre soon.

In a memorandum submitted to the inter-ministerial team, the Chief Minister explained that extensive damages were caused by the cyclone.

He had earlier asked for an interim relief of Rs 5,060 crore from the union government to tide over the loss due to the cyclone.

Also, the Chief Minister explained the precautionary measures put in place by the state government and the massive efforts taken to rescue the people and provide them relief. Normalcy was restored quickly in the affected areas, he added. PTI JSP ROH