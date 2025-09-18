TN govt should pay attention to transport, sanitation workers' demands: CPI(M) state secretary

Chennai, Sep 18 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government should pay due attention to the demands of state transport employees and also the sanitation workers on protest, and ensure an amicable solution, CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam appealed on Thursday.

Any delay through negotiations would not be considered as fair, and hence the government should act swiftly, he said.

The state transport workers have been demanding settlement of retirement benefits, restoration of the old pension scheme, and disbursal of dearness allowance, among other things, while the sanitation workers in Chennai have been protesting against the Greater Chennai Corporation's move to privatise the solid waste management, and seeking job security, too.

Speaking at an event here, Shanmugam said the workers' rights were equally important as the state's rights. "The transport workers in Tamil Nadu have been protesting continuously for more than 30 days. And the sanitation workers have been indulging in agitations," he said.

The state government should pay adequate attention to their demands and find a lasting solution soon, the CPI(M) leader said. PTI JSP KH