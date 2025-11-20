TN govt signs MoU with Tata Technologies to modernise 44 polytechnic colleges

Chennai, Nov 20 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday signed an MoU with Tata Technologies Ltd to upgrade 44 government-run polytechnic colleges into Centres of Excellence.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, between the Directorate of Technical Education and Tata Technologies Ltd, to modernise the colleges in line with Industry 4.0 standards.

According to a press release, the initiative aims to modernise infrastructure, develop industry-relevant syllabi, enhance faculty teaching skills, and increase employment opportunities for students.

The programme is expected to help create a skilled workforce to meet current and future industry needs, transforming students into highly skilled professionals.

On the occasion, Stalin also unveiled several initiatives under the Higher Education Department, including new buildings constructed at Rs 59.93 crore.

Through a video conference from the Secretariat, Stalin inaugurated new buildings at Government Arts and Science colleges in Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tirupathur, Ariyalur, and Mayiladuthurai districts, as part of a vision to upgrade higher education infrastructure.

Later, he distributed 213 appointment orders to selected candidates for various positions, including assistant professors, assistant librarians, and assistant directors (physical education), the release added. PTI VIJ SSK